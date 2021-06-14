HHI secondary school shut indefinitely for indiscipline

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod-owned Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) Secondary School has been shut down reportedly for students’ uncouth behaviour.

A communique from management that circulated on social media on Monday announced the expulsion of all students from the campus, and indefinite closure of the mission school.

Moses Kasitomu, education secretary for Blantyre Synod, confirmed the development saying the students had “grossly misbehaved” and, as a mission school, they could not condone any defiance of authority.

Parents and guardians were instructed to take their wards home from the school, according to the communique.

Nyasa Times has gathered that the move by management was as a result of protests organised by students against school authorities’ decision to strip off a student as a prefect for indiscipline.

“The students refused to put on their school uniforms on Monday morning when it was time to go to class. They locked their dormitories to bar boarding masters from entry, a development which infuriated authorities,” a teacher, who did not want to be mentioned, said.

Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) was founded in 1909, and it was named in honour of Henry Henderson (1843-91), a lay missionary of the Church of Scotland, who founded the Blantyre Mission.

The original foundation included a primary school, a teacher training college, a theological college, and a technical college to teach practical skills such as carpentry, bricklaying and printing.

It also served as printer for the Blantyre Mission; producing religious texts, school textbooks, and government and other daily and weekly publications.

Later, training in mechanical skills was added to the curriculum. In the late 1950s, a secondary school was opened.

HHI is said to have “played a most significant role in religious, educational, and political developments in Malawi.” It lies within the grounds of St Michael and All Angels Church, Blantyre.

