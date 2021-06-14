Luchenza Primary School Alumni donates PPE to school

Luchenza Primary School Association on Saturday donated Covid 19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Luchenza Primary School worth over Mk400,000.

The donation that included buckets, Chlorine, Basins as well as Sanitizer was received by Headmaster of the school Rodgers Gomani and Primary Education Advisor (PEA) for Luchenza Zone Flossy Kapyola.

Speaking after handing over the donation, Chairperson for the alumni grouping Andrew Saonda said the donation is part of giving back to the school which shaped them to be responsible citizens.

Saonda said it was important for the alumni to donates the PPE considering that Covid 19 is still amongst Malawians and that learner’s at the school need to be protected.

“It is not the first time for the alumni to make such donation. In the past we also made several donations in form of school materials besides painting the whole school in and out.

“We also distributed exercise books as well as pens to all learners. As an alumni we shall continue to do more so that we can act as role models for the school,” said Saonda.

PEA for Luchenza Zone Flossy Kapyola commended the grouping for the good job saying the PPE has come at a right time when Covid 19 cases continues to rise in different places.

Kapyola assured the alumni that the donation will be used for the intended purpose in order to gain trust from potential donors.

“As PEA for this Zone I wants others to emulate good gesture from the alumni of this school. Am sure if all schools alumni can do like this, the welfare of different can improve to a good shape.

“We expect that the donation made by the alumni will greatly improve sanitation at this school,” said Kapyola.

Headmaster for Luchenza Primary School Rodgers Gomani has since commended the alumni for the initiative saying this is the fourth time for the alumni to assist the school.

Gomani said as the population of learner’s continues to grow at the school now at 1146, the support is highly needed in all areas.

Luchenza Primary School was established in 1956.

