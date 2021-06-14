Diamonds and Thunder lock horns over Thandie Galeta

A waging war has erupted between Kukoma Diamonds and Thunder Queens who have locked horns over industrious Malawi Queens Centre forward, wantaway Thandiwe Galeta, who wants to switch camps.

Galeta wrote her parent club, Thunder Queens telling them she wants to join Kukoma

Diamonds, a thing Thunder is refusing to let the player go.

Galeta told Nyasa Times that she feels its time face other challenges and insist her mind has been made to join rivals, Kukoma Diamonds.

“I have made up my mind and l have already informed my club but the only worrisome development is that they are not responding to my wish,” said Galeta.

Galeta said she has written more than 3 letters to Thunder Queens and emphasize that she is being frustrated.

“They are not responding and to be honest it’s frustrating. I have worked for them for many years and l feel they should now respect my decision,” she said.

Kukoma Diamonds Official, Lumbani Ntonyo confirmed to have also written Thunder Queens on Galeta but they are yet to get a response.

“It is indeed true that we want also the services of Galeta but despite writing more than 3 letters to Thunder Queens we are yet to get a response,” she said.

Efforts to talk to Thunder Queens proved futile as their phones could not be reached for comment.

