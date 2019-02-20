High Court convicts albino attacker in Chitipa

The High Court sitting in Chitipa has convicted a man who chopped off an arm of a person with albinism and run away with it.

Judge Thom Ligowe has reserved the sentencing.

The court heard that Joseph Ndimbwa frantically knocked on the house door of Lucia Kayange, a woman with albinism whilst shooting for help claiming he was under attack.

This was in 2016.

The court was told that as soon as Kayange and her husband opened the door, a gang of men emerged from the bush and attacked the two.

In the process, they chopped off Kayange’s arm and run away with it

It has not been recovered.

In Mchinji, the High Court is sitting in the district to hear another case of a person with albinism who was brutally killed and parts of his body removed.

Judge Esmie Chombo heard that Mrs Sophie Jere, a market vendor, connived with her cousin Douglas Mwale to kill Chris Pepuzani.

Jere told the person with albinism that she had found a beautiful woman for him to marry and took him to the house of Mwale where two other murder were waiting to kill him.

The case continues.

