High Court dismisses Norman Chisale’s challenge to asset forfeiture

The High Court has dismissed an application by Norman Chisale, the former personal bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika, who was challenging the State’s move to forfeit his assets. The ruling, delivered by High Court Judge Anneline Kanthambi in Blantyre on Tuesday, allows the State’s application to proceed, marking a major setback for Chisale.

The court’s ruling comes in the wake of an ongoing case where the State is seeking to seize assets allegedly acquired by Chisale through illicit means. Chisale, who has been at the center of numerous controversies related to corruption and abuse of power, had sought to block the forfeiture of his assets, arguing that the process should not go forward.

However, Judge Kanthambi noted in her ruling that there was no legal impediment preventing the court from hearing the State’s application for asset forfeiture. The judge emphasized that the application was in line with the law and could proceed as planned.

Immediately following the ruling, Chisale’s lawyer, Chancy Gondwe, filed two key applications. First, Gondwe requested the court to allow Chisale to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Second, the lawyer asked the court to stay the proceedings until the Supreme Court could review the matter. The aim was to prevent further legal actions on the asset forfeiture while an appeal was pending.

However, in a swift response, Judge Kanthambi dismissed both of Chisale’s applications. The judge noted that there was no legal basis to stay the proceedings or allow an immediate appeal, leaving Chisale with limited options to contest the decision at this stage.

Chisale was notably absent from the courtroom during the ruling, which has attracted public attention given the high-profile nature of the case. The absence of the former bodyguard, who was once a trusted aide to Mutharika, raises questions about his engagement with the legal proceedings, especially as he faces serious accusations from the State.

This ruling is seen as a key moment in the ongoing efforts to tackle corruption and the illicit accumulation of wealth in Malawi. The asset forfeiture application is part of broader efforts by the government to recover ill-gotten assets from individuals linked to past political regimes. Chisale, who has previously faced charges related to corruption, money laundering, and abuse of power, is believed to have acquired significant wealth during his tenure as Mutharika’s bodyguard.

If the State’s application succeeds, Chisale could lose properties, funds, and other assets that were allegedly acquired through unlawful means. The decision is also expected to have wider implications for the fight against corruption in Malawi, particularly in terms of holding individuals in positions of power accountable for their actions.

Chisale now faces the challenge of navigating the legal system if he wishes to continue contesting the asset forfeiture. With both his challenge and his requests for an appeal dismissed, Chisale’s legal team may seek alternative routes to delay or reverse the decision. However, the court’s refusal to stay the proceedings indicates that the asset forfeiture process may continue without further delays unless the Supreme Court intervenes.

As the case progresses, it is expected to remain a point of focus for Malawians, with many watching closely to see how the justice system handles high-profile corruption cases, especially those involving individuals closely linked to political power.

