NCA-DCA Malawi Joint Country Programme reaffirms commitment to supporting ECDCs in Malawi

The Malawi Joint Country Programme for the Norwegian Church Aid and DanChurchAid (NCA/DCA) has reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting Early Childhood Development Centers (ECDC) in an effort to enhance education and create a better environment for children in Malawi.

NCA-DCA Nutrition Specialist Tiyezge Kalima made the sentiments at the closing ceremony of a training program for caregivers in Mchinji recently.

The project aims to construct Community Development Centers (CDC’s) and provide clean and safe drinking water in 42 locations and 10 centers in Rumphi and 32 centers in Mchinji.

Kalima said through the project, 82 caregivers have been trained in the two districts.

He said the trained caregivers will help address challenges related to the physical, emotional, and nutritional development of children in these centers.

“The project ends next year, but we will strive to secure additional support for these ECDCs. We are collaborating closely with our government counterparts to ensure the sustainability of our interventions. We are very satisfied with the progress made in the 42 centers and hope that these caregivers will perform their duties effectively to support children’s growth across six developmental categories,” he said.

Director of Economic Planning and Development for Mchinji, Martin Pindankono, said the intervention has helped in promoting mental, physical, emotional, and nutritional development, leading to better performance in primary and secondary schools.

Pindankono noted that child development is foundational to national development, stating the need to prioritize early childhood development in Malawi.

He urged caregivers to work diligently to ensure a strong foundation for children.

“We thank our development partners for equipping caregivers with the knowledge and skills necessary to build a better foundation for children in our Early Childhood Development Centers. We encourage caregivers to work hard so that our children acquire the skills and knowledge needed for proper development,” he said.

One caregiver, Rahabe Kennedy, who comes from Chiphesi Village in Traditional Authority Dambe in Mchinji, expressed gratitude to NCA-DCA Malawi Joint Country Programme for the two-week training workshop, stating that it has helped her build new skills and knowledge in supporting children across the six developmental categories.

Meanwhile NCA-DCA Malawi Joint Country Programme has awarded certificates to all caregivers who attended the training workshop on ECD

