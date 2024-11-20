UTM convention casualties will not defect, says Maquenda Chunga

The newly elected National Campaign Director for UTM, Maquenda Chunga, has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that some senior and veteran members of the party, who were unsuccessful at the recent convention, will leave the party. Chunga vehemently rejected claims that former Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, Newton Kambala, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, Noel Masangwi, and Dr. Chidanti Malunga were planning to defect after poor performances at the Mzuzu convention.

Following the UTM convention last Sunday, social media was abuzz with speculation that several high-profile members who did not fare well would abandon the party. Some online commentators pointed out that the defeated presidential candidates, including Kaliati, Kambala, Mtumbuka, and others, had left the convention venue shortly after the results, a move interpreted by some as a silent protest against the outcome.

Reports also claimed that these figures had not publicly congratulated the newly elected President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, apart from thanking their respective campaign teams, fueling further rumors of dissatisfaction within the party ranks.

However, Chunga was quick to set the record straight in an exclusive interview. He clarified that all party members, including the defeated presidential candidates, had congratulated Dr. Kabambe and the newly elected National Executive Committee (NEC) members before departing the venue. According to Chunga, the exit of some members was not a sign of defection but rather a personal decision, and that all candidates had previously agreed to accept the results and support the winning team during the party’s fundraising dinner.

“I can confirm that no one is leaving the party. UTM is a team with full loyalty, and no one has left, even after the tragic passing of our beloved leader Dr. Chilima. That speaks volumes about the unity and commitment within this party,” Chunga said. “We have been negotiating with the convention casualties, and I am confident that UTM will remain united and stronger than ever.”

Youth-Led UTM to Build on SKC Legacy

Chunga further emphasized that the party’s leadership is focused on youth empowerment, with almost ninety percent of the newly elected NEC members being young people. He stated that this youthful leadership will carry forward the legacy of SKC (Saulos Klaus Chilima) and drive the country towards much-needed transformation.

“If you observe the results, many of us, including President Kabambe, won with landslides because delegates, from all districts, recognized our capabilities. They voted for those who they believe can lead UTM to victory in the upcoming elections,” Chunga explained. “And trust me, UTM will win these elections without any alliances. Our unity and vision will ensure that we succeed.”

Saluting Party Veterans and Protecting UTM’s Future

While addressing concerns about the party’s internal dynamics, Chunga also expressed gratitude towards Patricia Kaliati, Njawala, and the current Secretary General Kalonga for their roles in protecting the party from members who allegedly sought to undermine its stability and interests. Chunga stopped short of naming individuals but acknowledged the efforts of these leaders in safeguarding UTM’s integrity during challenging times.

“I want to thank Honorable Kaliati, Njawala, and Kalonga for their steadfast protection of the party. Their efforts have been critical in ensuring that UTM remains strong and unified,” said Chunga.

Mtumbuka and Kambala’s Response

Despite Chunga’s assurances, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka and Newton Kambala have both expressed their dissatisfaction with the convention results and have stated that they will no longer support the party moving forward. Their departure from the party, if confirmed, would mark a significant blow to UTM, as both figures are seen as influential within the party.

Chunga, however, remains resolute that UTM will not be shaken by the departure of a few members. “We are a revolutionary party with strong principles. Those who choose to leave will not deter us,” he said confidently. “We have a clear vision, and we will continue to build on that vision to ensure UTM wins the 2025 elections.”

As UTM looks ahead to the elections, it is clear that the party faces challenges from within, but Chunga’s message of unity and loyalty offers hope for its future. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether the party can overcome internal discord and rally behind Dr. Kabambe as its leader.

Maquenda Chunga’s confidence in UTM’s future, combined with the party’s youthful leadership, offers a new chapter for the party as it sets its sights on winning the 2025 elections.

