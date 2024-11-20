First Lady Madam Chakwera challenges workers in mining to demand protective equipment

Madam Monica Chakwera has challenged workers in the mining sector to demand protective equipment when carrying out their work as a way of prevention in the TB fight.

Speaking in Nathenje on Tuesday when she visited Nathenje Health Centre, Madam Chakwera accompanied by the Global Fund delegation said workers in the mining sector need to raise their voices and demand for protection when carrying mining duties.

“Prevention is key and while cure is imperative. We must do more to prevent TB at the community level,” she said.

Madam Chakwera stressed that mining sector is expanding in the country. “Unfortunately many mining activities occur without adequate protective measures to prevent the inhalation of dust and other particles exposing workers to a higher risk of TB.”

Nathenje has several quarry stone mining exposing the communities to TB.

She reminded people that exposure of one person means exposure to everyone in the family including children.

She urged companies involved in the mining to work together to safeguard the health of people.

National TB and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTELP) Research Care and Treatment Officer, Dr Tisungane Mwenyemkulu said there are a number of efforts government is implementing to tackle TB in the mining sector.

“The ministry put in place occupational safety guidelines tha includes safety in mines under Southern Africa Tuberculosis Health Systems Strengthening project,” he said.

Mwenyemkulu added that appropriate policies are in place with regard to protecting people within the mining sector.

