Malawi at a Crossroads: A Call for Youth Action

It has become a daily song. For the past five weeks, our fuel pumps remain dry—no petrol, no diesel. As if that is not enough, our water taps are running on empty, offering only a trickle that fizzles away in no time. The reality is hard to ignore: life in Malawi has become a struggle, and it’s even harder to be a Malawian.

On top of this, we face relentless blackouts, which have become a daily occurrence. Power is out all day, every day. For those of us trying to make ends meet, the country feels like a prison, a place where opportunities are few, and the prospects for the future look grim.

As I write this article, it’s important to take stock of where we stand as a nation. The following is a snapshot of the current state of affairs in Malawi:

1. Unemployment: A National Crisis

High levels of youth unemployment have become a critical issue in Malawi. Many young people, especially those who have recently completed their education, struggle to find jobs. The root cause is multifaceted: there’s a lack of job opportunities, skills mismatches, and a fragile economy that fails to generate the necessary employment. Every day, thousands of young people wake up with the weight of uncertainty on their shoulders, unsure of where their next meal will come from or how they will sustain themselves in a nation that seems to offer little in terms of hope for the future.

2. Education: Access vs. Quality

While there has been some progress in increasing access to education, the quality of that education is still a major concern. Too many students drop out of school due to financial challenges, inadequate facilities, and a curriculum that is out of touch with the demands of the job market. The education system is failing to equip young people with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world, further exacerbating the unemployment crisis.

3. Health Challenges: A Crisis in the Making

Health is another area where young people in Malawi are suffering. The nation continues to grapple with high rates of diseases like HIV/AIDS, malaria, and malnutrition, with youth being particularly vulnerable. Access to healthcare remains limited, and many people, especially in rural areas, face significant barriers to receiving treatment. The lack of awareness about basic health issues only deepens the problem, leaving many young people at risk of preventable diseases and conditions that hold them back from leading healthy, productive lives.

4. Education and Skills Development: A Disconnect

One of the most glaring issues is the disconnect between the education system and the labor market. Many graduates find themselves with skills that don’t align with the needs of the job market. Vocational training opportunities are few and far between, and those that do exist are often of poor quality, making it difficult for young people to gain the practical skills they need to succeed in their careers.

A Call for Youth Leadership and Action

We cannot continue to sit idly by and watch as our country deteriorates. The problems we face are not new; they have been festering for years, and the solutions seem to elude us. But we can’t blame our parents or our leaders forever. It’s time for the youth of Malawi to rise, unite, and take charge. Look at countries like Burkina Faso, Botswana, and Senegal, where young people have successfully led movements for change and reform. It’s time we did the same.

The youth have the energy, the passion, and the drive to turn Malawi around. But we need a complete overhaul. We need fresh leadership at all levels: from the presidency to the constituency, ward, and civil service. The status quo is no longer an option. The change we seek will only come through new ideas, new approaches, and most importantly, new energy.

We cannot afford to wait for someone else to lead us. We, the youth, must take the reins. We need to stop accepting the excuses and start demanding the change that is long overdue.

Our time is now. Let us rise, unite, and lead Malawi toward a future where we have the power to shape our own destiny. Let us create the Malawi we deserve—one that works for all of us, and one that we can be proud to call home.

The road will not be easy, but with determination and unity, we can overcome the challenges. It’s time for the youth to take the lead.

VascoMqobi Madhlopa

Malawian youth advocate and writer

