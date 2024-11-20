WOCACA calls for greater investment in cervical cancer elimination programmes

Women’s Coalition Against Cancer (WOCACA) has called for greater and enhanced collaboration and resource mobilization in the fight against cervical cancer in Malawi.

WOCACA Executive Director Maud Mwakasungula has also emphasized the need for Malawi to support and recognize the critical contributions of frontline health workers in advancing the fight against cervical cancer.

Mwakasungula made the remarks on Sunday when Malawi joined the global community in commemorating Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action 2024. The activities to commemorate the day took place in Chikwawa.

WOCACA in collaboration with The Tikondane Women Support Group joined the global movement in commemorating the day at Kantefa Village in Group Village Head Kabudula in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa on Sunday.

The event, which was held under the theme: “Elevating Frontline Health Workers: Transforming Global Commitments into Life-Saving Action,” brought together women, cervical cancer survivors, healthcare providers, community and religious leaders, media representatives, and local residents to collectively champion efforts against cervical cancer.

Women and survivors shared their personal stories, indicating the importance of early detection, routine screenings, and HPV vaccination.

Additionally, frontline health workers were celebrated for their resilience, innovation, and impact despite working under challenging circumstances.

Mwakasungula said this year’s theme recognizes the critical contributions of frontline health workers in advancing the fight against cervical cancer, stressing that their tireless dedication is key in providing prevention, screening, and treatment services that save countless lives, especially in rural and underserved communities like Kantefa Village in GVH Kabubula in Chikwawa.

“While this event highlighted progress, it also served as a call to action for stakeholders at all levels to strengthen the fight against cervical cancer. Collaboration is paramount in ensuring no woman is left behind. Together, we can achieve the global commitment to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem by increasing investments in enhanced screening, vaccination, and treatment services must reach all women, especially those in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited,” she said.

She also emphasized the need to provide adequate training, resources, and incentives will empower frontline health workers to deliver quality services.

“The nation and its stakeholders should further provide community education on cervical cancer prevention, the benefits of HPV vaccination, and the importance of early detection is crucial in dispelling myths and encouraging action. In addition, government and development partners must increase funding for cervical cancer programs and prioritize policy frameworks that ensure equitable healthcare delivery,” appealed Mwakasungula.

