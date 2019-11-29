High Court grants injunction to stop truck drivers strike

Government has obtained a High Court injunction preventing truck drivers from carrying out planned strike action on December 2.

The truck drivers planned to go on strike after their employers refused to implement the average K100 000 pay which the drivers had agreed with the government.

Attorney General brought legal action against the Truck Drivers Association of Malawi (TDAM) and Professional Drivers Union stopping the strike action.

Court has granted the order of an injunction stopped the drivers TDAM and their union from staging the strike.

The court warned that if the strike will go on, the association and union will be in contempt of court and liable to committal.

TDAM executive member Francis Mkandawire said the planned traffic shutdown was expected to affect the cities of Lilongwe and Mzuzu as well as border posts of Mchinji, Karonga and Chitipa.

Trucks are a major mode of transport for both imports and exports as well as cross-country distribution for landlocked Malawi.

