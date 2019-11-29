Arrest Ntaba, pundits urge State: Police officer claims Malawi presidential aide part of albino killing syndicate

Malawians are urging the State to arrest presidential aide Hetherwick Ntaba following a string of allegations that he is connected to a syndicate that was murdering persons with albinism.

Two suspects in the ongoing murder case of Macdonald Masambuka have mentioned Ntaba and as part of the syndicate.

Ntaba is yet to make a comment on the allegations.

Lawyer Yasin Maoni, writing on his Facebook wall, says in his experience, when a suspect witness implicates another, the other is picked for interrogation or even arrested for investigation.

“Why is it not happening with respect to Ntaba? Can we, at least, pretend that wheels of justice are moving with respect to him,” he asks.

Maoni says a norm cannot blatantly be ignored.

Rajab Ling’wanu Banda says Ntaba cannot be arrested just because is in the corridors of power.

An albino killer suspect, who is a police officer on Thursday implicated Ntaba as part of the albino killing syndicate.

This is the second witness in the ongoing murder case of Macdonald Masambuka to mention Ntaba.

This was disclosed during the court hearing of the murder of Masambuka at the High Court in Blantyre.

Chikondi Chileka, who is a suspect in the case and worked at Nselema police station in Machinga said he was aware that another suspect mentioned the names before.

Chileka stunned the court when he detailed the difference between bones of persons with albinism and normal people.

“Bones of persons with albinism are magnetic and can react to some chemicals, these are some of the methods we use to identify bones exhumed from graves,” he said.

Chileka said he was not involved in the killing of Masambuka, claiming he was implicated just because he was investigating the syndicate.

Lawyer Timothy Chirwa said his client was implicated in the matter as a scapegoat to cover up the top government officials mentioned.

