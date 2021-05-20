High Court grants Sumbuleta bail

“We’re still waiting for documentary evidence.”

The High Court has granted bail to the deposed former Director General for the State-run Broadcaster MBC Aubrey Sumbuleta.

Judge Chifundo Kachale granted Sumbuleta the bail in Blantyre on Thursday during a hearing after the accused who spent weeks in the cooler on remand applied for a bail.

Sumbuleta who is accused of six counts bordering on Indecent Assault and Abuse of Office has been released on conditions that he pays a sum of K500, 000 cash bond and also produce two sureties each bonded at K250, 000.

Sumbuleta has also been ordered to surrender title documents for his Mpingwe Plot.

Further, the court ordered that Sumbuleta Should be reporting at Limbe Police every Monday until the conclusion of the case.

“You must surrender all your travel documents and should be notifying Limbe Police when travelling outside Blantyre except when appearing before the court in Lilongwe.

One of the lawyers representing Sumbuleta, Gift Katundu says they are still waiting for documentary evidence from the State to start preparing for the case.

Malawi Human Rights Commission in its investigation report recommended that Sumbuleta be arrested and be prosecuted for sexual related offences.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!