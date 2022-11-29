High Court throws out DCs application to stop transfers, redeployment

The High Court in Blantyre has given the government to transfer and redeploy some district commissioners after their application to stop the transfers and redeployment was thrown out.

The DCs were challenging their transfers and redeployment trough the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA).

They sought an injunction pending judicial review on the matter.

Delivering her ruling, Justice Jean Kaira observed that MALGA did not have sufficient interest to maintain the application for the judicial review.

The decision, according to Senior State Advocate from the office of the Attorney General, Chrispin Kalusa, means that the government’s initial decision will be effected.

Meanwhile, lawyer for MALGA Davis Njobvu hints that after consultations with his clients, the matter may be appealed.

