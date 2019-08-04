High Court turns HRDC,Malawi police, State battle field

The High Court in Lilongwe this Monday August 5 turns into a legal battlefield for the combatant Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and defensive Malawi police over the anti-Jane Ansah protests.

At 8:30am, HRDC and the Attorney General, acting on behalf of the Malawi police will be engaged in legal battle over a court injunction the attorney general obtained on Friday banning the protests or else HRDC pays K2 billion upfront at the courts.

Lawyer for HRDC, Khwima Chizi has confirmed that he will be in court on Monday to vacate the summons filed by the Attorney General Kalekeni Akhale banning the demonstrations.

“We deal with human rights. Malawians have a right to assemble and protest. The government has to prove why the protests have to be banned or be limited,” said Chizi.

He said the government should ensure that whatever it does complies with the current democratic standing of the society.

At 2pm, the HRDC and the State will be back at the courts, with or without same lawyers to fight Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose to ban the protests.

The court on Friday granted the HRDC judicial review on Jose’s decision to ban the protests and the HRDC applied for a stay order of the decision.

The issue will be heard as interparty hearing.

