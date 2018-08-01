High profile albino case goes to court August 23: Priest, cop, clinician among accused persons

A high profile murder case of 21 year old person with albinism including a Catholic priest, a medical officer and a police officer starts in the High Court in Zomba on August 23.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala said the State is ready with the case of the killing of Macdonald Masambuka from Machinga who was murdered in April.

“The State is ready with the case. We have now 21 suspects who will be answering murder and human trafficking charges, amongst other charges,” said Masanjala.

The suspects were committed from the chief resident magistrate to the High Court on July 5.

Masanjala said the number of suspects has risen from the initial 12 to 21 and each one of them will be facing seven charges.

He said on the date of the commencement of the case, the High Court judge will give guidance on how the case should go.

Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) president Overston Kondowe welcomed the decision by the state to start the case at the High Court.

“The association is very happy with the initiative. Our request is that the case should be fast tracked, it should take a month, the longest,” he said.

He however said there are still 21 cases since 2014 which are yet to be disposed off by the courts.

