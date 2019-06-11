High profile murder case of person with albinism stalls

A case involving a Catholic priest, a clinician and police officer who are accused of killing a person with albinism, MacDonald Masambuka in Machinga has delayed because a judge recused herself from the high profile case.

Assistant High Court registrar Jean Kaira said the original judge Zione Ntaba recused herself from the case after a confessing murder suspect, Alfred Yohane, mentioned presidential political advisor Hetherwick Ntaba [her uncle] in the case.

The 12 suspects are answering murder charges in the killing of Masambuka.

“We are processing to send the case file to Blantyre today (yesterday, Monday) so that a new judge can be identified and set a date for the hearing,” said Kaira.

She said there had been delays to send the case file to the High Court in Blantyre because there were documents to be typed before they were sent to the court in Blantyre.

Before Ntaba recused herself from the case, she found all the 12 suspects with a case to answer.

One of the suspects, Yohane stunned the court when he said he killed Masambuka because he was promised K100 million from Ntaba and two former cabinet ministers Henry Mussa and Nicholas Dausi.

The body of Masambuka, 22, was found buried on April 1 2018, after he was reported missing in March the same year.

