Malawi army soldiers demand allowances for working on Tsangano road

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers working on Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza road are demanding allowances for working on the road.

Some of the soldiers say they have been working on the road for many months without the agreed allowances.

There are 47 soldiers’ engineers working on the road.

The soldiers said each one of them was supposed to get K230, 000 a month as allowances and now they have accumulated arrears of K11 million each soldier.

The rifles personnel , from the engineering department of MDF, were engaged in April to work on the 132km road.

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya said the soldiers needed to follow protocol when airing their grievances and accused them of going to the press before informing their superiors

