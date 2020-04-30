High rejection rate mars tobacco market at Chinkhoma

Malawi tobacco farmers who sell their leaf at Chinkhoma auction floors in Kasungu are worried over the high rejection rate.

Malawi tobacco market

As of Wednesday, the rejection rate was hovering at 59 per cent.

However, auction floors officials are attributing this to a new auction system which they call secret bidding.

They say things will be back to normal when tobacco farmers and officials get used to the new system.

But Tama Farmers Trust president Abel Kalima Banda has called for an emergency meeting of all stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem, describing the high rejection rate as a disaster.

As of Wednesday, tobacco on auction was fetching $1.50 whilst contract tobacco was fetching $2.50.

