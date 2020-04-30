Karonga Utd,  Ekwendeni Hammers hustling to pay April wages

Karonga United Football Club and the newly promoted Ekwendeni Hammers have come out in the open to disclose that it will be very difficult for them to pay players and technical panels April 2020 wages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairperson for Karonga United, Mathews Tulombolombo, says the pandemic has hit the club so much that their coffers are almost dry.

“It’s difficult to ask well-wishers to help us as they usually do. They may not understand because they know all football games were halted.

“Some players are calling us to tell us their problems but it’s unfortunate that we don’t have money now. I doubt if we will be able to pay them now because we have no money,” Tulombolombo said.

Reports indicate that the wage bill for players and technical panel for Karonga United hovers around K2 million monthly.

Ekwendeni Hammers Chairperson, Mabuchi Mkandawire, says players have been told that things will be tough this time around.

“It’s now tough I tell you. We are a small club that has just come from the lower league only to be hit by this unforeseen situation. We told our players that we cannot afford to pay them now until the league commences,” explained Mkandawire on a local radio station.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!