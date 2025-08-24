High stake districts to intensify MCP campaign in the final weeks

For President Lazarus Chakwera and the ruling MCP to win decisively the September 16, 2025 elections, there is a need to focus, pace and intensity campaign in districts that have highest number of registered voters.

A perspective of top registered districts shows that Lilongwe rural is topping the list with 826, 898 registered voters while Lilongwe city has 410, 203 voters.

Mangochi has 410, 276, with Mangochi municipality has 38, 373 voters.

Blantyre City recorded 306, 342 while Blantyre rural has 166, 499

M’mbelwa in Mzimba has 371, 379 voters while Mzuzu City has 76, 866

Kasungu alone registered 344, 930 with Kasungu municipality 25, 599

As for Dedza registered 355, 120 while Zomba 289,156 and Zomba City 56 .652 while Dowa alone has a total of 347, 130 registered voters.

An analysis of the figures shows that Dowa, Dedza and Kasungu gives MCP more than 800,000 votes while Lilongwe rural and Mzimba gives MCP more than 1 million votes.

This means these districts need special focus to pace the campaign to build momentum with successive, frequent activities in the remaining final three weeks.

The final phase of campaign which comprises the remaining 10-14 days should be devoted to appeal for votes with door-to-door approach, thus taking the campaign to the voters in their own homes—with a lot of personal contact.

Chakwera is poised to win the election after conducting a momentous presidential election campaign and notching a string of royal and undecided voters.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :