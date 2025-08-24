Madras Restores Passport Services in Malawi, Over 1,000 Issued After One-Month Hiatus

Malawi’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has resumed passport issuance after a one-month suspension, following the onboarding of a new supplier, Madras Security Printers of India. The firm has already issued more than 1,000 passports since taking over operations earlier this month.

The development follows a $29.9 million government deal with Madras aimed at revamping passport production and eliminating a backlog that had left thousands of Malawians stranded without travel documents.

“We can confirm that the new system is now active and passport production is ongoing,” said Minister of Homeland Security Ezekiel Ching’oma during a media briefing. “This partnership with Madras will allow us to produce up to 2,000 passports per day and significantly reduce waiting times.”

Passport services were suspended in July after the expiry of a temporary contract with E-Tech Systems and complications surrounding a previous deal with TechnoBrain. The halt left applicants—including students, businesspeople, and patients requiring medical travel—unable to access urgent documents.

Officials say the new system supplied by Madras is fully integrated and meets international standards. The biometric passports comply with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines and include enhanced security features.

“The difference is immediate,” said Esther Jere, a Lilongwe resident who collected her passport this week. “After weeks of silence, I applied and received my document within days.”

Unlike past arrangements where contractors retained backend access, the new system gives the Malawian government full control of data and production infrastructure.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Chennai, Madras Security Printers has implemented biometric ID and passport projects across Africa and Asia, including in Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Mauritius.

Although concerns had been raised about procurement transparency, the government maintains that the contract was awarded through a restricted tender process in line with national regulations.

“We’ve chosen a provider with proven capacity and a strong international track record,” Ching’oma stressed. “Our focus now is on restoring trust and efficiency in passport services.”

The Department of Immigration says efforts are underway to clear the backlog in the coming weeks and roll out a real-time passport application tracking system.

