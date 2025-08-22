Mwenefumbo Backs Mutharika in Karonga

National Democratic Party (NDP) leader Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo has endorsed opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, weeks after briefly withdrawing his earlier support.

Mwenefumbo made the announcement on Thursday during a campaign stop at Karonga Boma, where Mutharika’s running mate, former Supreme Court judge Dr Jane Ansah, was addressing supporters.

He urged voters in Karonga to back the DPP ticket in the 16 September elections, arguing that the party had historically supported the district by appointing local leaders to senior cabinet positions and delivering major infrastructure projects.

Among the developments he cited were the construction of grain silos at Chilumba, the Karonga–Chitipa Road, upgrades to the Songwe M1 stretch, and an expanded water supply scheme.

“Professor Mutharika and Dr Ansah represent the team that can restore dignity, growth and development to Malawi,” Mwenefumbo said.

His renewed endorsement makes the NDP the third party to rally behind Mutharika, alongside the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) led by Enock Chihana and David Mbewe’s Liberation for Economic Freedom Party (LEFP).

Analysts say the backing could strengthen the DPP’s chances in northern Malawi, where political loyalties are often split across several parties.

