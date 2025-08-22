Chakwera Strengthens Connection with Voters in Dowa

President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday continues his campaign trail in Dowa, taking his message of hope, development, and progress to the people as he appeals for re-election to finish the job of transforming Malawi.

On Thursday, the President drew massive crowds across seven constituencies in Dowa, where voters pledged overwhelming support for him and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). His rallies rekindled optimism among communities who expressed determination to vote in large numbers come September.

Today, Chakwera is expected to address and interact with voters in six key constituencies: Lumbadzi in Lilongwe City under Hon. Dennis Kalekeni Chalera; Dowa Turn-Off in Dowa South East, Hon. Halima Daudi’s constituency; Dowa Boma in Dowa Central East under Hon. Martin Luka; Matekenya in Dowa North-East represented by Hon. Sam Dalitso Kawale; Nalunga in the same constituency; and Mvera in Dowa East, home of Hon. Richard Chimwendo Banda.

Chakwera is anchoring his campaign on the tangible development projects his administration has delivered both nationally and within Dowa. In Dowa-Msakambewa, projects include school blocks at Mchenza, Mdabwi, Mcheza and Bwevu; bridges at Msalanyama and Chikudzo; Matekenya Health Centre at Chibanzi; a maternity wing and staff houses at Mwangala; potable water at Msakambewa Health Centre; and farm produce warehouses for Vitality, Msungawathu, Thawi and Kapeta farmers’ clubs.

In Dowa-Chiwere, his government has constructed classroom blocks and teachers’ houses at Ponda, Mtenje, Kasumba Gogo, Mphande, Chigamba and Nalunga; bridges at Livuno and Chikhala; and established a police unit at Nalunga.

Similarly, in Dowa-Mpando West, residents are benefitting from school blocks at Nkhamanga, Mponera and Mpando; bridges at Mndazi, Mtiti, Machentche and Mwenye Malumbira; a farm produce warehouse and tractor for Apawo Farm Club; and new boreholes at Msampha.

Through these initiatives, Chakwera is reaffirming his commitment to uplifting the socio-economic status of Malawians, with Dowa standing as a testament to his administration’s development agenda.

