Prophet Kambale stuns crowds with instant miracles as Chikwawa gets cured from lameness, blindness

Prophet Amos Kambale – the founder and overseer of the Life International Church – continues to stun ‘doubting Thomases’ with his instant healing and redemption from various diseases and social challenges.

Last Sunday, Kambale healed a man from Chikwawa – years after the demonic attack left him believing that it was the will of God.

Acting on advice from other people who heard about the prophet, the healed man – Mr. Muzaravi – travelled all the way from Chikwawa in company of his wife.

He could not walk, was feeling dizziness, he had heart problems and could only see fog. He had sought help from many hospitals and even traditional doctors but his condition could not change in any way.

But immediately after Prophet Kambale prayed for him, all the problems disappeared. He was seen walking properly to the front, seeing clearly even colours, no dizziness and no heart pains whatsoever!

His relative ran and cried with tears in disbelief over the intervention of God. Soon, the church burst into singing, praising God for the instant miracle.

Within the same service, a lady from Ntcheu – Elina Kachigamba – testified that immediately after attending the service the previous week, her friend called her and just gave her K3 million to start her own business, yet she did not ask for it.

Kachigamba attributed that gesture to the grace of God she encountered in the prophet’s service.

This was not all! Another man, only identifying himself as Calvin, testified that after his job contract ended, he never hoped to get any payment as that’s what the job’s conditions of service stipulated.

But a week earlier when the prophet asked to write two petitions he prayed that he gets some money to start a business. But lo and behold! Within the same week after prayers, he got 3 times the amount he wrote from that previous employer.

This Sunday, August 24, 2025, Prophet Kambale invites all people from all walks of life to a powerful service he has dubbed, “Portals of Heaven”, where he declares that every attendee will have their heavens open and God will bless them with all kinds of Miracles.

The church is experiencing supernatural growth where people are finding real peace. Since last month, the church attendance is plummeting with overflows where hundreds of people are worshipping God even from outside the main Hall and the prophet is praying for all of them regardless of where they sit.

Prophet Kambale’s name has become a household name in Lilongwe and surrounding districts as people from all walks of life are trekking to his services at Mbinzi Day Secondary school Hall, in Area 3 Lilongwe every sunday.

But what is really drawing people to his services? Are they miracles?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :