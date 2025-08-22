Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement, Midland International Aid Trust (UK) and Ashraful Aid to Host Surgeon’s Reflections on Gaza Conflict

Blantyre and Lilongwe will this week host a powerful first-hand account of life inside Gaza’s hospitals, as renowned British neurosurgeon Dr. Ismail Ughratdar shares his experiences from one of the world’s most devastating conflict zones.

According to Asabuni Phiri, National Coordinator for the Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement, the presentations—titled “Inside Gaza’s Hospitals: A Surgeon’s Reflections”—will offer Malawians an intimate glimpse into the daily struggles of doctors and patients caught in the midst of relentless war.

“These events provide a rare opportunity to go beyond media headlines and hear directly from someone who has seen the human cost of war up close. It is a chance for Malawians to connect with these realities,” said Phiri.

Dr. Ughratdar is expected to recount performing life-saving surgeries with limited resources, witnessing families shattered by violence, and drawing inspiration from the courage of children and adults who continue to survive under dire conditions.

Phiri emphasized that the presentations will not only highlight suffering, but also celebrate the resilience of Gaza’s medical teams, whose determination and compassion provide hope even in the darkest of times.

“This is more than just an account of hardship,” Phiri explained. “It is a call for empathy and reflection—reminding us of the critical role humanitarian aid plays in places where human dignity is under siege.”

Both events will include a Q&A session, allowing attendees to interact with Dr. Ughratdar and explore the complexities of delivering medical care in conflict zones, as well as the broader humanitarian challenges faced in Gaza.

The Blantyre session will take place on August 26 at Amaryllis Hotel, while the Lilongwe session follows on August 27 at Crossroads Hotel. Both begin at 8:00 PM. Organizers have also arranged separate seating for ladies in line with Islamic faith practices to ensure a comfortable environment for all.

Supported by the Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement, the Midland International Aid Trust (UK), and Ashraful Aid, the events aim to raise awareness among Malawians and inspire greater compassion and solidarity with the people of Gaza.

