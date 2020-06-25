Hip-hop star Fredokiss released, Malawi police say detention ‘ case of mistaken identity’

Details, emanating from the Malawi police and Malaiw Defence Force (MDF), are emerging revealing that hip-hop artist Fredokiss’ detention on Tuesday was a case of mistaken identity and a quest to protect him.

Nyasa Times has interviewed a police officer and an officer in the defense forces, who were on the scene and were involved in the operation.

In their separate interviews on Thursday, the two, collaborated that Fredokiss was hurriedly picked because he was quickly recognized as a son of politician Kamlepo Kalua.

“They were reports from Mzuzu alleging that ‘ana a Kamlepo’ are involved in dishing handouts to prospective voters in Mlowe. Coincidentally, Fredokiss was in Mlowe, I am sure, to also vote.

“I was among the military police team that went to Mlowe and we found Fredokiss chatting with several youths, others taking selfies with him. We did our quick intelligence and none talked about Fredokiss giving money to people. They all said they wanted to talk with him, to take selfies with him and to ask him for scholarships.

“I went to him and told him that he must come with me to the station because his presence in Mlowe is making some people feel like he is influencing elections. It was purely to protect him from so many things we were hearing.

“When we got to Chiweta Police Station, people started flocking in after hearing there was Fredokiss. Most of them were youths who wanted to chat with him. To protect him, we took him to Rumphi Police station,” said the military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity and maintained that Fredokiss was not arrested but taken away to diffuse ‘too much talk’.

In another interview with one of the police officers on duty that day said:“I was one of the people who did reports regarding rumours that ‘ana a Kamlepo’ were dishing out handouts. In our report to Rumphi Police, there was no mention of Fredokiss. I was surprised when I read in the news that he had been arrested,” he said.

Efforts to get Fredokiss or his relations have proved futile for their phones are off.

However, Rumphi police station publicist Tupeliwe Kabwilo told Nyasa Times that all electoral cases are being handled from the Main Tally Centre in Blantyre.

Nyasa Times is trying to engage officers at the Tally Centre to get more details on this story.

