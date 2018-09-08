Hivos Malawi inject financial support to Lake of Stars

Hivos Malawi has joined some companies and organizations in supporting this year’s Lake of Stars ahead of 2018 music festival slated for September 28 – 30 at Kabumba Hotel resort, Leopards Bay in Salima with $ 15 725.00.

After a year’s break, the festival returns to Malawi’s central region to mark the Lake of Star’s 15th anniversary celebrations.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Hivos Malawi Project Manager Baldwin Chayamwaka said the organization has provided a grant worth half the budget for this year’s LOS. This is to fund talent, staff costs and logistics.

“This is not the first time we have supported Lake of Stars as an organisation. We also provided them with a grant for ‘Set it off’, an event that took place in Zomba at Chancellor College last year.

“Hivos Hub for Southern Africa in collaboration with Royal Norwegian Embassy in Malawi supports Arts and Cultural Organisations, Practitioners, and activities through the Cultural Fund for Malawi (CFM).

“The fund is intended to provide a coordinated support to the Arts; develop capacity of arts practitioners and organisations; promote cultural rights and share a platform for sharing resources among the arts. Supporting Lake of Stars helps achieve these objectives,” he said adding that “We hope the support Hivos has provided will help develop Arts and Culture in Malawi.”

Lake of Stars Country Coordinator Yolanda Ng’oma said they are pleased with the support from Hivos.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with HIVOS who have supported our events tremendously this year. In January we launched our year with a HIVOS fully funded event called Set it off which was aimed at creating platforms for artists expression for women.

The event was a huge success and started our year on a very positive note. We are grateful for the continued support HIVOS gives to the arts sector in Malawi through our events and the support of other projects and initiatives.” she said.

She said the event in January which was called Set it off was geared towards creating plasticity for artistic expression for women in the arts. The event focused on ensuring more gender balance and female representation in the arts and events industry.

“With the support from HIVOS, Lake of Stars was able to host an event at Chancellor college where every aspect of it had at least one female representative. This meant the acts performing were primarily female and the event team was lead and comprised of the best of the best professional female event planners in the country

HIVOS has joined the list of other partners of the festival such as TNM, FDH, Castel, Clover and Image Plus.

The three day arts extravaganza will take place at the Kabumba Hotel resort, an exciting new location in Leopards Bay, Lifuwa Salima. Located at the foot of Senga Hills, the stunning new site is set on a wide expanse of rolling golden sands backed by a lush wooded hillside.

