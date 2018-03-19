Hockey Association of Malawi  hold Tochi Gill memorial service

The hockey fratenity through Hockey Association of Malawi (HAM) on Saturday took time to remember their hero and president Tochi Tarlochan Gill’s life when they held a special memorial service at Indian Sports Club in Limbe.

The service brought together all the hockey lovers, players and Malawi Nation Council of Sports (MNCS) officials as well as family and friends of Tochi Gill.

Tochi Gill who died on February 24 2018 in India after battling with heart problem for along time served as HAM president for mirethan 30 years.

In his remarks HAM vice president Khrishna Achutan said all the hockey fratenity will live to remember Tochi Gill as a humble,gentleman and national leader as well as a friendly person who always put hockey sport at heart.

He added that he learnt alot of experience during his time both in hockey as well as outside hockey life.

“Tochi was very commited and dedicated to hockey. He was also a good samaritan who was able to support needy people without considering colour,tribe and religion. Honestly we’ll keep on remembering him and he will remain our as our hero in as far as hockey is concerned,” said Achutan.

MNCS Executive Secretary George Jana considered Tochi Gill as a man with vision who said was always open to everyone when seeking for ideas and that he never argued with people interms of differences but with principles.

“It will take time to have a dedicated person like Tochi Gill in hockey but I also have hope that the people who are still on they will carry on his dreams,” said Jana.

He therefore promised that as a council they keep on.supporting the construction project of hockey stadium in Blantyre which was Tochi Gill’s dream untill it is finished.

In his speech son to the deceased Tuni Gill commended HAM for organising the memorial service which he said its a sign that the hockey body were very appreciateive to all the contributions made to the sport through his late father.

He promised to keep on supporting the hockey in different inorder to help in the development of the sport.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :