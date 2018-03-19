Ralph Kasambara’s son Zizwani chosen match ball carrier from Malawi at  World Cup 2018

Nine year old son of former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara has been chosen to be the Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) at the World Cup in Russia this year.

Zizwani, a learner at St Andrews International High School in Blantyre was selected after outclassing 19 who took part in the sporting tests.

He excelled in the six drills conducted by trainer Patrick Kulemeka.

FIFA certified coaches were conducting this kind of assessment in 26 countries with funding from HTD KIA, to identify ball boys for this year’s World Cup from all corners of the world.

Kasambara, who has just been released from custody on bail pending appeal of his conviction, took to Facebook to celebfrate the news.

“Official Match Ball Carrier from Malawi to Russia 2018…..Tazizwa Taz Kasambara from St Andrews International Primary School,” wrote Kasambara on his Facebook wall.

He said his sone Ziwani and football are “inseperable.”

