Ralph Kasambara’s son Zizwani chosen match ball carrier from Malawi at  World Cup 2018

March 19, 2018 Blessings Kamanga - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Nine year old son of former Justice Minister Ralph Kasambara has been chosen to be the Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) at the World Cup in Russia this year.

Mum and dad with Zizwani Kasambara

Zizwani, a learner at St Andrews International High School in Blantyre was selected after  outclassing  19  who took part in the sporting tests.

He excelled in the six drills conducted by trainer Patrick Kulemeka.

FIFA certified coaches were  conducting this kind of assessment in 26 countries with funding from HTD KIA, to identify ball boys for this year’s World Cup from all corners of the world.

Kasambara, who has just been released from custody on bail pending appeal of his conviction, took to Facebook to celebfrate the news.

“Official Match Ball Carrier from Malawi to Russia 2018…..Tazizwa Taz Kasambara from St Andrews International Primary School,” wrote Kasambara on his Facebook wall.

He said his sone Ziwani and football are “inseperable.”

 

Lai - Cee
Guest
Lai - Cee

the world we are living in favours the rich indeed

26 minutes 13 seconds ago

