Nomads narrowly beat Mafco in pre-seaosn friendly

March 19, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times

Julius Kajembe  headed what proved the winner for Be Forward Wanderers as they beat Mafco 1-0 on Sunday in a friendly match at Balaka Stadium.

Chipuwa played in goals for Nomads

The Nomads showed hunger from the whistle,as the combination of Yamikani Chester, Felix Zulu and Mike Kaziputa proved a thorn to the soldiers defence,which most of the times resorted to physical.

Kaziputa   whipped a brilliant corner into a dangerous area but Chester rose above only to head wide.

Mafco tried to show the Nomads that they were not tourist in Balaka,as Martin Masoatheka beat two defenders only for his weak shot ending  in the palms of  Richard Chipuwa in goals.

The Nomads  enjoyed 64 per cent of possession in the first period but rarely opened up Mafco’s  defence.

Dan Kumwenda  tested Mafco keeper with a 22-yard free-kick on 30th  minute which the goalkeeper routinely tipped over the bar.

There was little goalmouth action towards the end of the first half.

Several changes were made by the Nomads on halftime,as players like Peter Wadabwa, Easu Kanyenda,Chembezi, Kaipa were brought in for  Mike Kaziputa ,Zulu, Cholopi and Chembezi.

The physicality increased in the second half but Wanderers defence was too tight for the soldiers to invade.

Mafco struggled to create a meaningful chance as the game petered out and the Salima based soldiers  suffered their first pre-season defeat of the season.

