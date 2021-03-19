Hold your patience on Mtambo, policy analyst advises

A policy analyst us advising Minister of Civic Education and Unity, Timothy Mtambo’S critics who want the minister fired for incompetence to hold their patience.

Rafiq Hajat said there is a need for Malawians to give more time to the ministry of Civic Education to carry out its duties.

This comes amid growing claims that the Ministry which is headed by Mtambo is failing its duties for national unity and civic education.

Hajat said currently, the ministry needs to have more time to develop plans that will be more effective on change of several negative cultures and mindsets.

Mtambo says those calling for his head are malicious.

He described those asking president Lazarus Chakwera to fire him as acting out of malice.

The development comes after, Joyce Chitsulo, Member of Parliament for Mwanza West has asked President Chakwera to fire Mtambo saying he is failing in his duties.

Chitsulo made claims that Mtambo has failed to educate masses on a number of issues currently affecting the nation.

She cited rising cases of defilement; killings of persons suspected of practicing witchcraft as some of the issues he has failed to address.

Some Malawians have also taken up in various social media platforms to express their opinion that the ministry is ineffective and should be reverted to the ministry of Information whose minister should be the maverick Gospel Kazako.

Mtambo insists that his ministry has done a lot of work to persuade people off various bad cultures and practices.

