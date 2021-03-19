Boy dies after jumping into river

A 19-year-old boy identified has died after jumping into a river in Salima in what is suspected to be suicide.

Deputy police spokesperson in Salima, Prisca Mtikwa has identified the boy as Nicholas Obet Paul who has died after jumping into Linthipe river in Salima.

The incident occurred on March 16, 2021 in the afternoon hours at Chipembedza village, Traditional Authority Maganga in the district.

According to the boy’s father Pomby Paul, Nicholas left his parents’ home three days ago after misunderstandings with his parents who advised him against excessive beer drinking.

On March 16, 2021 he met his 16-year-old friend from Mfuti village and told him to go to the river to bath and upon arrival he jumped into the river where he was washed away by running water, and went missing in the process.

He was discovered dead on March 17, 2021 at around 1300 hours.

Police detectives visited the scene alongside a medical officer who confirmed death to be due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Burial was immediately ordered since there was no foul play suspected.

Police are very much concerned with rising cases of suicide in the district.

The law enforcers have further appealed to the public to find better ways of resolving their problems than killing themselves.

