UDF says it’s  alliance with  DPP is flexible

March 19, 2021 Elijah Phompho -MEC Stringer 1 Comment

The opposition United Democratic  Front (UDF)  has stated  that its alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  does not bar  the two parties from  featuring  candidates in each other’s strongholds during by elections.

Padambo: UDF  alliance with  the DPP was mainly during the 2020 fresh presidential elections.
Khumbanyiwa of UDF seeks to return seat in Chikwawa East

Speaking during an interview,  UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo said the alliance his party had with  the DPP was mainly during the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

He was reacting  to  concerns raised by some commentators questioning the DPPs decision to field a candidate in Chikwawa East constituency whose sitting MP has been a UDF candidate, saying  the DPP would have considered supporting former Parliamentarian for the area ,  Mr Rodrick Khumbanyiwa  whose victory was nullified by the courts.

Padambo, however, said  the two parties are back at the drawing board where they are trying to revive their grassroot structures.

He said in  some instances the two parties may agree to feature one candidate to maximise the chances of one candidate among the two parties to win.

“Just like we have been saying, our alliance with the DPP was mainly during the 2020 fresh presidential elections. After that period each party is now strengthening its grassroot structures. Even the leaders for the two parties  have  also been emphasising this .

“It is therefore necessary for each party to be testing  their strength on the ground by participating  in by- elections. It can be  almost  inevitable for the  two parties to compete  against each other on the ground,” said Padambo.

His remarks comes when there is stiff competition between the UDF candidate for Chikwawa East  Rodrick Khumbanyiwa and  his DPP  counterpart Ginnford Maulidi.

Ironically,  the UDF candidate in Nsanje  central, Laston Saidi Katole has withdrawn from the parliamentary race in order to support the DPP candidate for  the area Francis Kasaira  to return his post which was  also nullified by the court.

MEC shall  hold by -elections in Chikwawa East, Nsanje Central and Nsanje North Constituencies on the 30th March after the courts nullified the 2019 parliamentary results for these areas due to widespread irregularities.

In Zomba Changalume, Ntchisi North, Lilongwe  Msinja South, Karonga North West  Constituencies and Liviridzi ward in Balaka and  Chitakale ward in Mulanje the by elections shall be held following death of their representatives.

Kalulu Wadwala
Kalulu Wadwala
2 hours ago

UDF is finished. Just the name. Stop wasting your time Angoni impi wathu.
Offer yourself to the winning team ya skc

Reply
