Holy Spirit Times Ministries to holds a premier 2018 vision launch

Holy Spirit Times Ministries International has organized a one day premier 2018 vision launch, a congregation which will take place on February 11, 2018 in Area 25 Liberty Park in Lilongwe.

The Holy Spirit Times Ministries International is a Church commissioned to teach and demonstrate the Holy Spirit and power of God to all Nations to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ.

The prayers are not targeting only members of the church but they are also targeting every person regardless of denomination.

In an interview, the Founder for the Ministry Apostle Dr Beston Aaron said the theme for the event is ‘2018 year of divine bumper harvest’ saying despite crop and social calamities Malawi will still be favored in divine interventions hence coming with that theme.

“We came up with that theme to assure the nation that regardless of crop and social disasters Malawi will be favored in divine interventions. This year Malawi will harvest answers to the prayers made in the past,” he expalined.

According to Aaron the church has a visualization of being a modern church filled with Gods power cooperated with concrete heavenly answers to the word and its trials.

“We have a vision to be a modern church full of Gods power providing practical divine solutions to the word and its challenges” he said

According to Aaron the main ministrations will be Rev Dr. & Mrs. Aaron from Lilongwe and Bishop Sakala from Zambia and music will be provided by Host Praise Team

The Holy Spirit Times Ministries International began in 1996 in Blantyre and 1998 in Lilongwe and plans are underway to open branches in other districts in the country.

