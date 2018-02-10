Prophet Hara to launch church in South Africa Feb 11

One of the popular Malawian prophet Justice Hara of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries will be in South Africa on February 11 to officially launch his ministry in the rainbow nation.

Ambassadors for Christ Ministries have had an exponential growth in Malawi and is now one of the fastest growing churches in the South Africa.

The launch will take place at 69 Ampthill Avenue, Benoni.

Prophet Hara, who is also goodwill ambassador for African Youth Union Commission and a senior spiritual son of Prophet Shephered Bushiri, is a great teacher of the word of and has made very prominent prophesies to worshippers.

Hara said he will encourage people on building a good relationship with God through prayer, faith and righteousness because such a relationship leaves God with no choice but to be a figure behind you always, citing the example of Daniel and friends on their encounter with King Nebuchadnezzar.

One of the marverick preachers in his church is ‘Wiselady’ Felicia Ngoma, a former Malawi representative in the Big Brother Africa house.

