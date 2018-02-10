Muluzi says Ministry of Health to extend Sadzi and Matawale health centres in Zomba

Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi has disclosed that Sadzi and Matawale Health Centre have been earmarked for expansion as one way of improving health delivery services in the district.

He made the disclosure in Parliament on Friday when he was responding to a question raised by Member of Parliament for Zomba Central Constituency, Patricia Kainga Nangozo.

The MP had requested the Ministry to consider constructing a Health Centre in Mpira ward and to extend Sadzi and Matawale health centres in her constituency.

Kainga added that the Health Centre would not only assist communities from her constituency but would assist communities from neighbouring constituencies hence the need to be extended.

Muluzi said he is aware that Mpira ward serves a catchment population of above 8,625 people and is 5km away from Zomba Central Hospital hence the need for a health centre.

“Looking at the distance and the catchment population, Mpira ward qualifies to have its own health centre which would help Zomba central Hospital greatly,” he agreed.

The Minister said admitted that the Ministry was aware that Sadzi and Matawale Health Centres are congested and the catchment area caters the population of 30,072 and 44,255 respectively which needs some extension.

“Ministry of Health through Zomba District Health Office would like to do some extensions to the facilities in order to serve the high population and once funding has been financed the extension shall commence,” Muluzi said.

Sadzi and Matawale Health Centres are located 4km and 7km away from Zomba Central Hospital respectively and they offer services like Out Patients Department( OPD) ORT ,Nutrition Services, Family Planning and VCT among other services.

