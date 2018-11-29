Home ground is where the party will be for Bullets, Silver in CAF return leg

Malawi flag-carriers in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions’ campaign, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Striker, lost their first legs of the preliminary matches away but remain positive that the return match at home ground is where the party will be.

TNM Super League leaders Bullets lost 0-1 to Kenya’s Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi in Champions League while Silver were defeated on the same naroow 0-1 margin by AO CMS of Gabon at Augustin Monédan, Libreville, in Confederations Cup.

Bullets managed to contain Gor Mahia in the match but conceded in added time when midfielder Bernard Ondiek scored.

It remained a tactical battle between the two sides, none executing a shot on target for the entire opening half hour of the game.

In the 32nd minute, Bullets had their first effort at goal when McPhallen Ngwira let off a shot from distance but it deflected off Harun Shakava’s back and went behind for a corner.

As it looked to be a deadlock, Gor Mahia scored in injury time.

Bullets coach Callisto Pasuwa said they are confident that they would turn tables at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre next week in return leg.

“Lapse of concentration cost us a goal. They played well but we believe that we can do more,” Pasuwa said.

While Silver’s coach Lovemore Fazili also said they will use home ground advantage to get through.

“I don’t think they will beat us [at home]. The players had a grand game and even their fans appreciate that we are a good team,” Fazili said.

