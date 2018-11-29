Home ground is where the party will be for Bullets, Silver in CAF return leg

November 29, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi flag-carriers in the  Confederation of African Football (CAF) inter-club competitions’ campaign, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Striker,  lost their first legs of the preliminary matches  away but remain positive that the return match at home ground is where the party  will be.

Gor Mahia defender Philemon Otieno is tackled by Nyasa Big Bullets’ McPhallen Ngwira during their CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg tie at the Kasarani Stadium on November 28, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

TNM Super League leaders Bullets lost 0-1 to  Kenya’s Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi in Champions League while Silver were defeated on the same naroow 0-1 margin by  AO CMS of Gabon at Augustin Monédan, Libreville,  in Confederations Cup.

Bullets managed to contain Gor Mahia in the match but  conceded in added time when midfielder Bernard Ondiek scored.

It remained a tactical battle between the two sides, none executing a shot on target for the entire opening half hour of the game.

In the 32nd minute, Bullets had their first effort at goal when McPhallen Ngwira let off a shot from distance but it deflected off Harun Shakava’s back and went behind for a corner.

As it looked to be a deadlock, Gor Mahia scored  in injury  time.

Bullets coach Callisto Pasuwa said they are confident that they would turn tables at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre next week in return leg.

“Lapse of concentration cost us a goal. They played well but we believe that we can do more,” Pasuwa said.

While Silver’s coach Lovemore Fazili also said they will use home ground advantage to get through.

“I don’t think they will beat us [at home]. The players had a grand game and even their fans appreciate that we are a good team,” Fazili said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
AKWATHU Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
AKWATHU
Guest
AKWATHU

I love bullets I can offer a help mainly how to overcome loss of concentration in the late minutes of the play.
So you can contact me on 0999127996

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes