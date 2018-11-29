Kazuwa appointed coach for Malawi U-20 women’s football team

Former Mzuni FC assistant coach, Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa, has been appointed head coach for the Malawi Under 20 Women’s Football Team which is preparing for the Region 5 games to take place in Botswana.

Kazuwa, who is a holder of CAF A Coaching Licence, confirmed the development to Nyasa Times saying he has accepted the challenge and hopes to plan well together with other members of the technical panel for the team to do well in Botswana.

“Coaching is a career and we don’t just get excited when appointed because we know it’s a challenge and Malawians out there expect good results from a tournament like this one.

“It’s not a one man show. We will have to work hard as a team with my fellow members in the technical panel to make sure that we go there to compete and not just participate. Definitely we would want to bring home medals and therefore we need the support of all Malawians as we head for this important tournament,” explained Kazuwa.

Kazuwa is also Chairperson for the Northern Region Coaches Committee.

The young she flames are camping at the Sports Council in Blantyre and they are expected to leave Malawi for Botswana on 3rd December 2018. Carolyn Phiri is the Team Manager.

