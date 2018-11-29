Sanwecka FC get sponsorship deal with SA based Malawian company

Mzuzu-based Under 20 League side, Sanwecka FC, have clinched a sponsorship deal with a Malawian Company based in South Africa called Granjo Holdings.

Granjo Holdings own and control Granjo Institute of Management in Botswana and South Africa, Granjo Training and Consultancy, MPACA Institute of Electrical and Electronics, MPACA Civil, Building and Environmental Contractors and MPIBRA Capital.

Managing Director for Granjo Holdings, Andrew Mpangowalimba, who is based in Botswana sealed the deal with Sanwecka FC Team Manager Benjamin Thole and said it feels good to support grass root football back home in Malawi.

Thole confirmed to Nyasa Times about the deal and said right now Granjo Holdings have presented footballs and kits worth 15,000 Pula and a budgeted financial contribution in different forms will be announced soon.

“I am glad to announce that we have indeed sealed a very important sponsorship deal with Granjo Holdings. Mr Mpangowalimba felt duty bound to support a youth football team from back home in Malawi in the name of Sanwecka FC.

“As Sanwecka FC, we don’t take this for granted and we will continue to nurture young football talent in the city of Mzuzu as we continue to supply quality players to the country’s super league sides,” explained Thole from Zimbabwe on his way back home.

Sanwecka FC were runners up in the 2017 edition of the country’s First Capital Bank Under 20 League and recently clinched the Uncle Jose Trophy in the city of Mzuzu.

