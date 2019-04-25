Hooker Andu sues bogus Malawi News Alert for defamation: ‘No nudes for SKC’

A bogus social media outlet ‘Malawi News Alert’ has been dragged to court for defamation after it published a fake news which alleges that some woman was planning to leak nude pictures of Vice President Saulos Chilima, UTM Party presidential candidate for May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

However, the woman Sandra ‘Andu’ Ntonya a famous Manchester- based escort girl has been infuriated with the story because it is fake news.

The nude pictures do not exit.

Apparently Andu has never had Chilima as her client.

The whole story was fabricated to tarnish the image of the UTM presidential candidate, Chilima.

The UTM presidential candidate has become the envey of other political parties because of his energetic campaign hence the smear campaign from political competitors.

Attoneys at Law, Maganga and Company acting on behalf of Andu have asked the bogus publication to immediately retract the story and issue an equivocal apology to the injured parties.

According to the letter from the attorneys which Nyasa Times has seen, upon production of a satisfactory retraction, the social media publication will be dragged to court to pay compensation for the damage caused on both Andu and UTM presidential candidate.

The development comes at a time Andu posted on social media x-rated pictures of governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) embattled director of elections Ben Phiri.

Andu, who normally films her “clients” posted the nude photos on Twitter and scandalised Phiri on Facebook through her ‘live’ shows.

Phiri has not commented on this issue.

