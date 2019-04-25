Mutharika repeats claims he fled Malawi because of MCP persecution

President Peter Mutharika has repeated claims that he ran away from the country because of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) atrocities in one party dictatorship.
His earlier claim on the issue when he officially opened the Mzuzu-NKhata Bay road, was trashed by historians and other section of the society.
His critics referred to writings by his blood brother, the late president Bingu wa Mutharika, who said they left the country seeking education and economic fortunes.
But speaking during the opening of the tobacco marketing season at Kanengo in Lilongwe, Mutharika said the MCP is a party of blood and crocodiles.
He said:“I fled the country because of MCP persecution.
“ This [MCP] is a party that has killed a lot of people, this is a party of murderers, this is a party of crocodiles, this is a party which foolishly opposes everything,” he said to the applause of his party supporters clad in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regalia.
Mutharika said he sought refuge in Tanzania where he said he was warmly welcomed.
Tanzania leader John Magufuli and his wife Janeth Magufuli, who were present during the function, just looked on.
“In fact, I was a university lecturer there for many years,” said Mutharika.
There was no immediate comment from MCP but party president Lazarus Chakwera, who in the past apologized for the MCP atrocities, has always said the party has now rebranded, saying those who committed atrocities are no longer with the party.
An ashamed to call you my president, how can you stoop so low as to wash ur dirty linen in front of a visiting head of state, who is the fool who writes ur speeches? I bet Mangufuli and his wife were ashamed aswell, I forgive,at 80 ur senses of reasoning are dwindling
Please DPP ndi mwana wanu UTM you should know this. This backward politics of accusing the past will not help this country. It’s true that Kamuzu ruled this country for 30 yrs and we removed him for the new dispensation. Now we are 25 yrs old after we removed the one party rule; what have we achieved so far? Please note that Development is progressive and we need to push on focusing ahead. If you keep reminding people of the past you are planting hatred and negativity in the minds of our children. I for one suffered profusely under the… Read more »
Based on the involvement of the Mutharika brothers in cases like APM’s K140m policegate and Bingu’s K61 billion scandal I for one congratulates Kamuzu for being swift to kick the two of you out of Malawi…………………! Sincerely I am convinced that allowing you to run the country for longer than 5 years might be dangerous to mother Malawi ‘coz we can loose more resources…………………………………….!
APM is a senile old man clown surrounded by corrupt idiots. Develop the country instead of drooling from your toothless mouth. Nxaa