Malawi says Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa visit ‘postponed’

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not visit Malawi next week as planned, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Internal Cooperation.

The ministry in a brief statement seen by Nyasa Times said Mnangagwa was scheduled to visit the country from for two-days State visit next week.

“His Excellency Comrade Emmerson Dambudzo

Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe was expected to pay a State Visit to Malawi from 28th to 29th April, 2019,” reads the statemen,t.

The Ministry said it will inform the general public “once the new dates of the visit are confirmed.”

The postponement comes when Mnangangwa is facing growing pressure in Zimbabwe over governance concerns.

He has since conceded that his anti-graft fight has not been successful.

“Corruption is deep rooted. I thought by making a pronouncement that ‘let us fight corruption’ it will go away. No. It’s not like that. To fight corruption, you need the police to investigate but there are elements of corruption in the police,” said the Zimbabwean leader in a televised interview aired by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

In his first few months after dethroning Mugabe in November 2017, Mnangagwa released a list of people and companies that allegedly externalised US$827m. However, the list was criticised for allegedly leaving out the “big fish” involved in corruption.

To date, no one has been successfully prosecuted.

Like in Zimbabwe, the story of corruption in Malawi government is also depressing as people in the corridors of power continue to abuse public resources.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :