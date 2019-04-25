Magufuli calls for Malawi to hold credible elections

Tanzania President John Magufuli ended his two-day State Visit to Malawi with a call for the country to conduct peaceful, fair and credible elections on May 21 2019.

Magufuli made the call on Thursday when he officially opened the 2019 Tobacco Marketing Season at the Lilongwe Auction Floors.

“Today I will be concluding my official visit to Malawi and I understand that on May 21, you will be holding your general elections. I would like to seize this opportunity to appeal to the people of Malawi to conduct successful elections,” he said.

He further said that there should be peace and tranquility as the country is geared towards the elections.

The Tanzanian leader said it has been a tradition for Malawi to hold peaceful and credible elections hence the need to maintain that trend.

Magufuli said such peaceful elections would demonstrate to the world that democracy is deeply rooted not only in Malawi but also in Africa in general.

Malawi goes to the polls on May 21 where the electorates will elect a president, members of parliament and councilors.

Several stakeholders have spoken on the need for the country to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Magufuli was on a two day State Visit to Malawi upon invitation by the Malawi leader, President Peter Mutharika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :