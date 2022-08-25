Hope lost in DPP, AFORD and UTM—commentators

Governance and political commentators have described the fall of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and UTM in the just-ended Local Government by-elections as a clear indication that Malawians have lost hope in these three parties.

Ironically, DPP has, over the years, been claiming that the Northern Region is its second stronghold after the Southern Region. This is because the north has constantly rendered DPP support despite its senior officials such as Grelezelder Jeffrey publicly declaring that they can do without the region.

But in the just ended ward councilor by-elections, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) pulled a surprise, a thing governance and political commentators believe is a sign that people are losing trust in the leadership of DPP, AFORD and UTM.

University of Livingstonia (UNILIA)-based governance and political commentator George Phiri attributed DPP’s fall to undemocratic tendencies in the party.

Phiri observed that the former governing party believes in imposing candidates on the electorate.

“Unfortunately, this cannot work in the north where people believe in quality leadership. This should be a lesson for DPP, UTM and AFORD that politics of imposing candidates on the electorate is gone,” he warned.

AFORD supporters have attributed their loss to lack of intraparty democracy in the party and the desire among the leaders to dynastize the party.

“Dynastizing the party will not take us anywhere. We must learn from DPP, which is disintegrating at the fastest rate,” reacted Alison Banda from Mchinji.

