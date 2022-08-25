How to choose the best video production agency for your football academy in Malawi

The internet (and social media) is buzzing with sports content. This cuts across exciting betting promotions from the likes of mobile bet9ja to football videos from some of the best football academies in Malawi.

Check Instagram, TikTok, or Snapchat. There are loads of football heroics by academy players. These videos are inevitably attractive for people looking for academies to join or parents hunting for football academies for their kids.

Of course, managing a football academy alone in Malawi is hectic enough. Adding the hassles of producing videos of your players can be exhausting.

This explains why it makes sense to hire a video production agency to outsource the role of producing spectacular video content for your football academy.

This way, you can have this agency bring that team of experts and state-of-the-art equipment at predetermined intervals to shoot video clips of your football agency.

The bigger question now is how do you source the right production agency?

Now, you may not know the questions to ask or the price for the work you have in mind, and this can add to the challenge of hiring the right agency.

The good news is we have prepared a few pointers to guide you on your way as you begin your search.

Here is how to find the right video marketing agency for your football academy.

Know what you want before searching

Firstly, you need to consider the purpose of hiring a video marketing agency. There are so many genres of videos an agency can produce for your academy (from live-action videos to player interviews), including the different ways to disseminate them.

Therefore, you have to know what you need. If you find it difficult to understand what you need, hire an agency that includes a video marketing strategy into the overall package. That way, you will get more value for your money while meeting your objectives.

Search the right places

To find the right fit for you, check primary sources such as:

Google: Google should be your first port of call to find a top agency. Ignore the ads and focus on video marketing agencies with organic ranking on the first page. More often than not, companies on the first page will have rave reviews.

LinkedIn: The edge LinkedIn has is that you can find companies that share similar connections. You can ask your contacts what they think about the agency to acquire first-hand information.

YouTube: where else to find the best video marketing agency than the most extensive collection of videos on the planet? There are so many talented freelancers on YouTube that have experience in creating great video content. If you see a video that impresses, try to find out the creator of that content.

Look at Past Works

Now you have narrowed your search into viable candidates, you need further information to know if they’re the right fit. Start by checking out the samples of previous jobs. These are the questions to ask yourself:

What’s the production quality like? You shouldn’t hire an agency that creates videos haphazardly or sloppily.

Can you decipher the objective of each video? Football academy marketing videos are not just shot to look good. They must meet and surpass the marketing aim. By watching the videos, you can tell what the client was aiming for and whether the video fits the requirements.

Do the videos stand out? It is effortless for an average video marketing agency to replicate what the competition has created. However, the best agencies strive to create unique video content that stands out from the pack.

The above guideline will help you separate the wheat from the chaff so you can quickly proceed to the next steps.

Set up a meeting and arrive with questions

An agency may be great at making videos and still not be the right fit for your football academy.

Setting up a meeting will aid you in discovering the companies that are in sync with your goals, including their work ethic and priorities. Some of the main questions to consider include:

Do they have a general approach to work? A video marketing agency worth its reputation understands that different clients have different needs. A one-size-fits-all approach will not work for the specific conditions your football academy present. Ensure they take a particular interest in your work and go out of their way to fulfill your goals.

Do they show interest in your business? A video marketing agency that aims to please its clients needs to pay much more than a cursory interest in the client’s business. If the agency is not attentive or asking the right questions, it’s unlikely that they will be able to deliver when it matters most.

What’s their experience creating different kinds of video content? There are many types of marketing videos littering the internet, including 360 videos, animated shorts, DIY videos, video tours, etc. The marketing agency you have in mind need not have experience in all types of videos – after all, jacks of all trades are masters of none. However, you do want them to have experience in the kind of videos that suit your objectives.

Make sure their services work with your budget

At this juncture, you should be finalizing the crucial details. Confirm the services offered by the video marketing agency fits within your budget.

Another thing to consider is delivery. Make sure the company can meet up with deadlines before entrusting them with your project.

