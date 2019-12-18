How Malawians travel to South Africa without documents
There was a disturbing story in the local press recently about 19 Malawian women and children who spent over a month at Chipinge Prison in Zimbabwe for contravening Zimbabwe’s Immigration Act.
The story says that of the 19 people, 14 were women and five were under-five children who were travelling to South Africa in a bus, but were intercepted by Zimbabwe police at a road block because they did not have travel documents. The story itself is not new. Malawians have been travelling to South Africa without passports or any form of identity for many years.
But how is it possible that people could travel to South Africa without travel documents? Some people blame porous borders. This is true, but only part of the story. However, the major problem is corruption at border posts and road blocks from Malawi to South Africa. People who travel to South Africa without passports are actually trafficked by transporters (whether by bus or light vehicle), mostly from Mzimba and Mangochi, who bribe their way to South Africa. It is a multimillion kwacha racket that involves immigration officials and other security agents. And this is why it is difficult to curb the malpractice because law enforcers benefit from it.
The corruption starts at Malawian border posts such as Dedza and Mwanza. Transporters pay huge bribes to law enforcers both on the Malawian and Mozambican side for safe passage. Sometimes transporters can stay at Dedza border a day or two negotiating their way through. Once in Mozambique, transporters have two options to use. One route is to go via Maputo and use the Lebombo border post with South Africa. Those who have used this route will tell you that it takes about two weeks to reach Johannesburg. Apart from the route being long, transporters have to pay bribes all the way to until they reach South Africa. And usually they travel at night because there are few roadblocks. The passengers are subjected to untold suffering such as harassment from Mozambican police, hunger and exhaustion.
The second option is to use the Zimbabwean route which takes them through to Nyamapanda and Beitbridge. Again, transporters bribe their way through. They popularly call it ‘kugula musewu’ (‘to buy the road’). Travellers who opt to use the Beitbridge route have to jump the border. Transporters arrange with private individuals to assist travellers to cross the crocodile-infested Limpopo River at great risk. Sometimes travellers have fallen into the hands of criminals known as ‘amaguma guma’ who have robbed them of their money and other valuables. In extreme cases, they have murdered travellers and raped women.
Once they cross the river, travellers walk for many kilometres before they reach Musina town from where they start the final leg of their journey to Johannesburg whose route has very few road blocks and rarely do they check travel documents.
The latest saga of undocumented women and children travelling to South Africa being apprehended in Zimbabwe should be seen as an unfortunate incident. The traffickers met ethical law enforcers who refused to take bribes. Otherwise these traffickers have been getting away with their criminal behaviour for many years courtesy of corrupt officials in Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and South Africa who receive colossal bribes to enable human traffickers drive through the check point with illegal immigrants.
So while fingers are pointing at porous borders for people travelling without documents, the main culprits are law enforcement agents at border posts and on the roads. If the vice is to be stopped, the starting point is to stop corruption at Malawian borders. Get those corrupt law enforcers behind bars! This a special message to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Let investigative officers go to the border posts and observe what is happening there. It's shocking!
There is another one in Ntcheu called Biriwiri. People there stop at Ntcheu Boma waiting for darkness and they go to the boarder at dusk and they bribe the way to SA and the same happens when they are coming back. A ACB angopita pano pa xmas pano ndi nyuwere akawagwira. Even a MRA a pa Biriwiri ndi akuba. Go there mukapeza magalimoto thoo chonsecho ndi mseu wafumbi ndi matope.
That’s true story, especially our borders mwanza and dedza they are too corrupt, check police woooo
Very true and additional to that these so called Transporters charge a huge amount of money to the travellers of which they could even use to have a travelling document so far. Start now at our boarders Dedza and Mwanza you will see what these coward officers are doing
The best way to prevent this South Africa flocking, abuses, corruption abuse and rape of our women is not by putting corrupt officers behind the bars HELL NO. Create enough opportunities so that these people who go to south Africa would be employed. But this clueless government is failing not that they can not but because they choose corruption and enriching themselves, by allowing Indians and Chines to take all the simple jobs like fuel attendants, cooks, office attendants and even security Guards and its own citizens are economic slaves in South Africa and you are here complaining stupid government.
This is very true story. Corruption at the border is rampage. In South Africa is worse—money talks louder than enforcing the law. The same applies to Malawi. These corrupt officials one day will let terrorists in—to bomb people.
The border town is called Mesina.
ACB nayo ndiya corruption…..zilingati kutuma mbava ikalese mbava inzake kuba
This is a very narrow-minded analysis. It just shows the writer has never traveled that route. The corruption is mainly with the Zimbabwe immigration. Many people go through only if they pay the Zim immigration. Simple. Those taken to prison is because they didn’t have money to pay. You say in the article, that its mostly women and children. Do you think all men have the papers? And, remember, we have kept Zimbabweans in Malawi for ages. We still keep most of them in Malawi. Please don’t write issues to make your own people look bad. And, who said we… Read more »