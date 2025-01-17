How Many Times Will Mzuzu Stadium Fence Collapse?

For several times now, part of Mzuzu Stadium’s brick fence has collapsed ahead of the start of a sporting season.

In one season, it was the southern part, near Squirrels Park, that collapsed. Later, it was the northern part, where the scoreboard is located. At the time of this publication, it is the western side of the fence, near the VIP Gate, that has miserably collapsed.

Mzuzu Stadium was constructed in 1979, primarily by inmates from Mzuzu Prison. Over the years, various political regimes have promised to construct a modern stadium in Mzuzu. However, these promises have largely remained unfulfilled, much like the pledges to construct an international airport in the city.

Some sports analysts and commentators argue that the facility does not even deserve to be called a stadium. Instead, they label it as a community ground, as it fails to meet the standards of a modern stadium.

Mzuzu City Council is aware of the current collapse of the western part of the fence. Public Relations Officer Macdonald Gondwe told the media, “20 to 30 metres of the fence has collapsed,” adding that the council had anticipated the issue and already set aside funds for its repair.

“We are hopeful that in two weeks, when the Mayor’s Trophy Tournament commences, we will have finished working on that part,” said Gondwe.

Mzuzu Stadium has served as the home venue for Moyale Barracks Football Club and Mzuzu City Hammers for many years. It regularly hosts TNM Super League matches, various cup games, and other events such as religious gatherings.

There is an urgent need for Mzuzu City Council to find a lasting solution to the recurring fence collapses. At the same time, serious consideration must be given by the government and other stakeholders to construct a modern stadium in the city of Mzuzu.

