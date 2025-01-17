Mumba Sends Warning Shots to Sunseed Oil, Shayon Cement, and All Bekary as He Gets Backing from MCTU

Labour Minister Vitumbiko Mumba has issued a stern warning to companies like Sunseed Oil, Shayon Cement, and All Bekary Companies to improve their labor conditions or face severe consequences. This bold move has received strong backing from the Malawi Congress of the Trade Union (MCTU), marking a significant step in protecting workers’ rights across the country.

The warning follows the Ministry of Labour’s recent crackdown on labor law violators, which led to the closure of Central Poultry Feeds, TopMax Malata Limited, and NT Group of Companies. Inspections revealed troubling issues at these firms, including low wages, physical abuse, substandard food, and hazardous working environments, all of which endanger workers’ well-being.

Charles Kumchenga, President of MCTU, commended the ministry for its enforcement of the tripartite agreement, which ensures companies adhere to labor laws and improve conditions for vulnerable workers. “This decisive action shows the government’s commitment to prioritizing workers’ welfare and holding employers accountable,” Kumchenga said.

The crackdown signals a clear message to employers across Malawi: exploitative practices will no longer be tolerated. As the government intensifies its efforts, Mumba’s firm stance highlights a new era of accountability and justice in labor relations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!