Malawi Reaffirms Commitment to Abolish Death Penalty, Says Justice Minister

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo has reaffirmed Malawi’s determination to abolish the death penalty, a move welcomed by the Australian High Commissioner to Malawi, Minoli Perera. The commitment was highlighted during a meeting at the Ministry of Justice headquarters in Lilongwe today.

Mvalo detailed the progress made by the current administration, including extensive public consultations. He noted that the Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee had toured all three regions of the country to gather citizens’ views, with the majority supporting the abolition of capital punishment.

The Minister also underlined the importance of learning from Zambia, which abolished the death penalty in 2023. An exchange visit between Malawian and Zambian parliamentarians helped to provide critical insights into the legislative process and public consensus building.

“We do not want to leave anyone behind on this matter because laws are about serving people,” Mvalo emphasized, adding that the Ministry had conducted consultative conferences with stakeholders to ensure a broad consensus before drafting the bill for parliamentary consideration.

In response, High Commissioner Perera commended Malawi’s progress, describing it as a vital step toward human rights and justice reform. She also praised Malawi for ratifying a treaty on intellectual property that recognizes and protects indigenous knowledge, teachings, and cultures.

Perera extended offers for educational scholarships in Australia, targeting key sectors such as legislative drafting and mining. She also reiterated her country’s readiness to support Malawi’s democratic processes, particularly the 2025 general elections.

Malawi has not carried out an execution since 1992. President Lazarus Chakwera commuted all death sentences to life imprisonment, marking a significant shift in the country’s approach to criminal justice.

The abolition of the death penalty aligns with Malawi’s broader commitment to upholding human rights and fostering justice reform, signaling a progressive move in the region.

